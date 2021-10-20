Essiebons record label compilation celebrating Ghanaian producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie announced

A new compilation album by the Ghanaian record label Essiebons has been announced.
The work, which celebrates the label’s founder, the Ghanaian producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie, is released on December 3 via Analog Africa. It features previously unreleased Highlife instrumentals from some of his label’s biggest hitters.
Titled ‘Essiebons Special 1973 – 1984 // Ghana Music Power House’, the 14-track compilation album features songs by Ebo Taylor, Ernest Honny, C.K. Mann, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Kofi Papa Yankson, and Rob ‘Roy’ Raindorf.
Essilfie-Bondzie died before the compilation of was finished. For most of the 1970s his Dix and Essiebon labels were synonymous with the best in modern Highlife music.
‘Essiebons Special 1973 – 1984 // Ghana Music Power House’ track list:
01. Ernest Honny – ‘Kofi Psych (Interlude 1)’ 04:28
02. Joe Meah – ‘Dee Mmaa Pe’ 06:13
03. C.K. Mann & His Carousel 7 – ‘Yeaba’ 04:28
04. Santrofi-Ansa – ‘Shakabula’ 04:13
05. Seaboy & Nyame Bekyere – ‘Tinitini’ 04:16
06. Joe Meah – ‘Ahwene Pa Nkasa’ 06:59
07. Ernest Honny – ‘Ernest Special’ 04:00
08. Seaboy – ‘Africa’ 06:27
09. Nyame Bekyere – ‘Medley’ 10:41
10. Ernest Honny – ‘Say The Truth’ 06:11
11. Black Masters Band – ‘Wonnin A Bisa’ 05:33
12. Sawaaba Soundz – ‘Egye Tu Gbe’ 03:45
13. C.K. Mann Big Band – ‘Fa W‘akoma Ma Me’ 04:12
14. Ernest Honny – ‘Odo Mframa’ 06:11
The first single, ‘Africa’ by Seaboy, is out now. The album will be released as a double LP pressed on 140g virgin vinyl with a gatefold cover and a full colour 12-page booklet (AALP 093).
It’s also available on CD with a full colour 28-pages booklet (AACD 093) as well as digital download and streaming. Pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.