Essiebons record label compilation celebrating Ghanaian producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie announced

A new compilation album by the Ghanaian record label Essiebons has been announced.

The work, which celebrates the label’s founder, the Ghanaian producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie, is released on December 3 via Analog Africa. It features previously unreleased Highlife instrumentals from some of his label’s biggest hitters.

Titled ‘Essiebons Special 1973 – 1984 // Ghana Music Power House’, the 14-track compilation album features songs by Ebo Taylor, Ernest Honny, C.K. Mann, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Kofi Papa Yankson, and Rob ‘Roy’ Raindorf.

Essilfie-Bondzie died before the compilation of was finished. For most of the 1970s his Dix and Essiebon labels were synonymous with the best in modern Highlife music.

‘Essiebons Special 1973 – 1984 // Ghana Music Power House’ track list:

01. Ernest Honny – ‘Kofi Psych (Interlude 1)’ 04:28

02. Joe Meah – ‘Dee Mmaa Pe’ 06:13

03. C.K. Mann & His Carousel 7 – ‘Yeaba’ 04:28

04. Santrofi-Ansa – ‘Shakabula’ 04:13

05. Seaboy & Nyame Bekyere – ‘Tinitini’ 04:16

06. Joe Meah – ‘Ahwene Pa Nkasa’ 06:59

07. Ernest Honny – ‘Ernest Special’ 04:00

08. Seaboy – ‘Africa’ 06:27

09. Nyame Bekyere – ‘Medley’ 10:41

10. Ernest Honny – ‘Say The Truth’ 06:11

11. Black Masters Band – ‘Wonnin A Bisa’ 05:33

12. Sawaaba Soundz – ‘Egye Tu Gbe’ 03:45

13. C.K. Mann Big Band – ‘Fa W‘akoma Ma Me’ 04:12

14. Ernest Honny – ‘Odo Mframa’ 06:11

The first single, ‘Africa’ by Seaboy, is out now. The album will be released as a double LP pressed on 140g virgin vinyl with a gatefold cover and a full colour 12-page booklet (AALP 093).

It’s also available on CD with a full colour 28-pages booklet (AACD 093) as well as digital download and streaming. Pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.