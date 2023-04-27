Este Haim becomes executive music director on ‘A Small Light’

Este Haim has become the executive music producer for the upcoming National Geographic series A Small Light.

The eldest sister and bassist in Haim will be joined by composer Ariel Marx in creating the soundtrack to the Disney+ and National Geographic series that focuses on Miep Gies, the Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank and her family during the Holocaust of World War II.

According to Billboard, the soundtrack will include covers of classic hits from stars like the bassist’s sister and bandmate Danielle Haim, along with Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf and Moses Sumney.

The soundtrack will also feature duets between Sharon Van Etten and Sopranos star Michael Imperioli as well as King Princess and Orville Peck.

“I can’t begin to express what an honour and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” shared Este.

“Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music,” she added.

Each week, two songs from A Small Light will be made available to stream. Those songs will then be collected into a soundtrack album when the show ends. The first two songs are Danielle Haim’s cover of the 1918 song ‘Till We Meet Again’ made famous by Doris day and Kamasi Washington’s cover of Charlie Parker’s ‘Cheryl’. They will be available to stream on June 5.

A Small Light is set for release on May 1 on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu. The soundtrack album ‘A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series‘ is set for release on May 23.

In other news, Haim are set to headline London’s All Points East 2023 festival this summer.

The Los Angeles trio are due to top the bill at the Victoria Park festival on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 28), with the line-up also featuring the likes of Tove Lo, Confidence Man and Girl In Red. The show serve as a European exclusive performance for the band this year.

Earlier this year, Haim shared that they are working on their fourth album. The band posted a TikTok video on January 15 that was captioned “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress.”

Their last release was 2020’s ‘Women In Music Pt. III’. In a five-star review, NME called the LP an “experimental and emotionally charged album” that is “their best yet”.