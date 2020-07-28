Este Haim recalls attempting to crash the stage at a Prince show

Este Haim has recalled the time she attempted to gatecrash the stage at a Prince concert.

The Los Angeles band were speaking on their recently-revived Apple Music radio show Haim Time, which debuted on Beats 1 back in 2015.

During episode two of the series, the group chatted to fellow sister trio We Are King – who were endorsed by the late Purple One and went on to support him at The Forum in LA.

“I remember seeing you ladies open for Prince at The Forum. And I don’t know if we were all incredibly, if my sisters and I were inebriated,” Este said. “I might have taken this part of the story out when I was talking to you.”

She continued: “It was the concert where I tried to get on stage with Prince. And then got, his bodyguards basically accosted me and thought that I wanted to do something bad to Prince.

“So it was memorable for so many reasons but seeing you ladies at that show was so fucking inspiring. And your harmonies and the way that you craft songs is so smooth and delicious. And the way that I describe my favourite things to eat is your music. How I like to devour things is your music.”

Back in 2017, Este Haim spoke about the influence of Prince following his death in the previous year. “Prince’s passing was really hard, he was integral to me,” she said. “So I found this cathartic rabbit-hole back to all his magical records.”

Haim released their third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ last month. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “The sisters’ much-delayed third record is more than worth the wait.

“By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, Haim have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”