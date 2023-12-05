NewsMusic News

Ethel Cain announces 2024 ‘The Childish Behaviour’ tour

The singer will play shows in the US, UK and EU

By Anagricel Duran
Ethel Cain performs onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
Ethel Cain performs onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Ethel Cain has announced her 2024 ‘The Childish Behaviour’ tour, with stops in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The alt-pop singer – who released her first album ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ in May last year, took to her official social media pages to share the handful of tour dates slated to commence in June 2024.

Cain’s first show of the tour is set to Kick off on June 3 at Le Trianon in Paris, France. From there, the singer will head out to Amsterdam to play Paradiso on June 4 followed by a show at the Roundhouse in London on June 5. She will wrap up her UK and EU dates with a gig in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Olympia Theatre on June 7.

Advertisement

Ethel Cain performs during the Rock en Seine Festival on August 26, 2023 in Saint-Cloud, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Ethel Cain performs during the Rock en Seine Festival on August 26, 2023 in Saint-Cloud, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

From there, she will make her way to the United States and play the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 22. The final show of the tour will take place at Central Park’s Summerstage in New York City on June 27.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who sign up for ticket notifications here. General ticket sale will being on Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for UK tickets and here for US tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Ethel Cain 2024 ‘The Childish Behaviour’ tour dates are:

JUNE 2024
3 – Paris, France, Le Trianon 
4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso
5 – London, UK, Roundhouse
7 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre 
22 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
27 – New York, NY, SummerStage in Central Park

In other news, Cain will be performing at Primavera Sound 2024 in Barcelona.

Lana Del ReyPulpThe NationalFKA TwigsSZADisclosureJusticeMitskiPhoenixPJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend are among headliners at the annual Spanish festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 at the Parc del Fòrum.

Advertisement

Other acts on the huge 2024 bill include Troye SivanCharli XCXJai Paul, AmaaraeArcaOmar ApolloBikini KillAmyl And The SniffersDeftonesKim PetrasPeggy GouRomyThe Last Dinner Party and many more.

Earlier this summer, Cain joined Florence Welch on stage during her headlining set at MEO Kalorama festival in Lisbon, Portugal.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement