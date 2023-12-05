Ethel Cain announces 2024 ‘The Childish Behaviour’ tour

Ethel Cain has announced her 2024 ‘The Childish Behaviour’ tour, with stops in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The alt-pop singer – who released her first album ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ in May last year, took to her official social media pages to share the handful of tour dates slated to commence in June 2024.

Cain’s first show of the tour is set to Kick off on June 3 at Le Trianon in Paris, France. From there, the singer will head out to Amsterdam to play Paradiso on June 4 followed by a show at the Roundhouse in London on June 5. She will wrap up her UK and EU dates with a gig in Dublin, Ireland at the 3Olympia Theatre on June 7.

From there, she will make her way to the United States and play the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 22. The final show of the tour will take place at Central Park’s Summerstage in New York City on June 27.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who sign up for ticket notifications here. General ticket sale will being on Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for UK tickets and here for US tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Ethel Cain 2024 ‘The Childish Behaviour’ tour dates are:

JUNE 2024

3 – Paris, France, Le Trianon

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

5 – London, UK, Roundhouse

7 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

22 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

27 – New York, NY, SummerStage in Central Park

In other news, Cain will be performing at Primavera Sound 2024 in Barcelona.

Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Disclosure, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend are among headliners at the annual Spanish festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 at the Parc del Fòrum.

Other acts on the huge 2024 bill include Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Jai Paul, Amaarae, Arca, Omar Apollo, Bikini Kill, Amyl And The Sniffers, Deftones, Kim Petras, Peggy Gou, Romy, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Earlier this summer, Cain joined Florence Welch on stage during her headlining set at MEO Kalorama festival in Lisbon, Portugal.