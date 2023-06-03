Ethel Cain show cancelled after singer faints on stage

An Ethel Cain show in Sydney was cancelled just three songs in after the singer fainted on stage.

Cain was in the middle of performing ‘A House In Nebraska’ (via Setlist.fm) at the Drama Theatre in Sydney Opera house when she suddenly collapsed. The show was then paused while the venue staff investigated the situation, before it was later cancelled. Gig-goers were reportedly informed that “the situation is stable”.

One attendee in the front row reported that Cain appeared to hit her head hard as she fainted.

There has been no word yet on whether the Cain’s remaining Australian shows in Brisbane and Hobart are set to go ahead. Cain herself has not yet commented on the situation.

Fans took to social media to share their concern for Cain and wish her well. “nah as much as I would’ve loved to see the rest of the show really glad they cancelled it and she’s stable, I will see u again one day mother,” one fan wrote.

Elsewhere, Cain is set to open for Boygenius at their debut UK shows later this summer. They will play a huge outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park in west London and Cain will also join them for another show at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

NME named Cain as one of the new acts to watch at this year’s Coachella, writing: “With soundscapes inspired by the Gregorian chants her mother used to play, and lyrics that weave together stories about everything from cannabilism to meditation, the subject matter may seem a bit too heavy for a desert romp. However, Cain’s gorgeous pop vocals bring levity to those themes, so her set is destined to be a religious experience.”

Cain’s debut album ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ came out last year.