The K-pop television takeover has begun

On Sunday night (August 4), HBO wrapped up the first season of Euphoria with a small surprise for BTS fans: the namesake song ‘Euphoria’, by the boyband’s Jungkook, appears on the soundtrack.

The track can be heard in a romantic scene between characters Ethan and Kat, portrayed by Austin Abrams and Barbie Ferreira respectively. Sharp-eared BTS fans were quick to capture the moment, taking to social media to share their exhilarated reactions. Check out a few of them below.

Ahead of the episode’s broadcast, ‘Euphoria’ producer and co-writer DJ Swivel teased the song’s appearance on the show. “So who’s watching Euphoria tonight?! ARMY, you may catch a little surprise in there,” he tweeted.

‘Euphoria’ was first released last August on BTS’ chart-topping compilation album, ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, and is the latest in a trend of American TV series using K-pop tunes. In 2016, a Family Guy episode titled ‘Candy, Quahog Marshmallow’ featured Sistar’s ‘Touch My Body’, while ‘Lucifer’ by SHINee soundtracked a 2018 episode of the Fox series of the same name.

In other BTS news, the K-pop boyband recently collaborated with UNICEF on a video that called on youths to put an end to violence in schools, as part of the organisation’s #ENDviolence campaign.