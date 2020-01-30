Europe anthem ‘Ode To Joy’ could hit top 40 in the charts on Brexit day

A new campaign to get Ode To Joy into the UK’s Official Singles chart on the same day that the country leaves the European Union is gathering rapid support.

According to the Official Charts Company, Andre Rieu’s rendition of the Beethoven classic – which was first adopted by the Council of Europe as its anthem in 1972 – has entered the charts at Number 58 and is currently the third most-downloaded song of the week.

The song is now thought to be roughly 1,000 sales away from entering the Top 40.

Liberal Democrat MEP Caroline Voaden is one of the leading Remain campaigners encouraging Brits to download the song, ahead of the UK’s EU exit on January 31.

She wrote on Twitter: “Let’s make sure the EU anthem is No. 1 on January 31st. Buy and download now! Andre Rieu with the Johann Strauss Orchestra is the version you want.” Let’s make sure the EU anthem is No. 1 on January 31st. Buy and download now! Andre Rieu with the Johann Strauss Orchestra is the version you want: Ode To Joy (Final Movement From Symphony No.9, Op.125 / Live) – https://t.co/wZVbASP79j https://t.co/aP9qtLClsN — Caroline Voaden MEP 🔶 (@CarolineVoaden) January 25, 2020 It comes as leading Brexiteers plan to mark the UK’s historic exit with a celebration party in Westminster’s Parliament Square from 9-11pm on Friday evening (January 31). Revellers will hear speeches from Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe, Wetherspoon founder Tim Martin and radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer. Advertisement They will be joined by Nigel Farage and Brexit Party chair Richard Tice.