Eurosonic festival to take place virtually for 2021 edition

Eurosonic 2021 will take place exclusively online as the coronavirus crisis continues to cause disruption for live music.

The annual Groningen event was due to return for its 35th edition in January, but the ever-changing restrictions surrounding social distancing have resulted in its cancellation. Performances will now be broadcast online between January 13 and 16, 2021.

Robert Meijerink, ESNS head of programme, explained in a statement: “Although we are sad that the acts, audience and music professionals cannot meet each other live in Groningen we think that it’s very important in these challenging times to bring the people of the live music sector, artists, venues and festivals and media together during the digital edition of the ESNS and as the key exchange for emerging European music talent we will work hard to make sure we continue to provide that platform to new artists.”

Digital registrations are available now at https://t.co/4T0EgoBKoz — ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) (@esns) November 10, 2020

He added: “January 2021 is the perfect time to look ahead and discuss strategies around the re-opening of the live music scene as we know it and to evaluate where we are on medication, vaccine, and fast testing.

“Looking at the impact on mental health within the industry and finding solutions to sustainability will also be a focus as well as lobbying members of the European Parliament for support of the sector.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the virtual Eurosonic at the discounted price of €50 (£45), which will offer access to all live-streams including on-demand panels, keynotes, sessions and showcases.

Meanwhile, concert promoters Live Nation have said that they expect to host “full scale” shows next summer. This came shortly ahead of yesterday’s (November 9) news of the first effective coronavirus vaccine, which could be rolled out in the UK by the end of the year.