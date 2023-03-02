Eurovision 2023 announce ticket sale details

Eurovision has announced details about how to get tickets to this year’s competition.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with the UK city staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Tickets will now be available from next Tuesday (March 7) at 12pm GMT on Ticketmaster, and fans are encouraged to create an account in advance.

Big #Eurovision2023 news! Tickets will be on sale from midday GMT on Tuesday 7th March 🎉 If you want to be at Europe's biggest party, make sure you read the information on this page: https://t.co/0f9YTlq4uc pic.twitter.com/5GUrwG2pJa — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 2, 2023

According to the announcement, tickets will only be available to purchase at Ticketmaster UK regardless of the country you are booking from.

Fans can also only purchase tickets for one show at a time, and tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the semi-final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.



Tickets will be available for nine events in total, including both previews and live shows from May 8-13. Find the full list below.

MAY 2023

8 – Semi-Final 1: Evening Preview

9 – Semi-Final 1: Afternoon Preview

9 – Semi-Final 1: Live Show

10 – Semi-Final 2: Evening Preview

11 – Semi-Final 2: Afternoon Preview

11 – Semi-Final 2: Live Show

12 – Grand Final: Evening Preview

13 – Grand Final: Afternoon Preview

13 – Grand Final: Live Show

Around 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the UK to mark Kalush Orchestra‘s victory at last year’s event.

The BBC has also announced its presenting and commentary line-up, including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

The semi-finals on May 9-11 will be presented by Ukranian singer Julia Sanina, Waddingham and Dixon, with the Grand Final hosted by Eurovision stalwart Norton alongside the three aforementioned presenters.

Norton said: “It’s no secret how much I adore Eurovision, I truly believe it’s the greatest show on earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour.

“This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud.

“Alongside presenting the Grand Final to the world, I just couldn’t resist the opportunity to get back into the commentary box for those watching in the UK!”

Elsewhere, the stage design for the contest was recently revealed, designed to look like a wide hug enfolding the arena.

At the beginning of February, in preparation to host the contest, Liverpool City Council started looking for 500 “friendly” volunteers to help out.