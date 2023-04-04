Eurovision 2023: BBC announces UK cities holding official events

The BBC has announced details of official Eurovision events in the UK that are set to coincide with this year’s contest.

The 2023 competition is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13. Mae Muller is representing the United Kingdom with ‘I Wrote A Song’, which the singer recently performed live for the first time.

Today (April 4), it’s been confirmed that various cities across the UK will host “large-scale official screenings” of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final to “ensure as many people can join in the fun as possible”.

The locations announced so far are as follows: Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. According to organisers, further cities will be added over the coming weeks.

Martin Green CBE, BBC managing director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities.

“So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the Contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

Each participating city will schedule its own programme of events, with more details due to be revealed at a later date. Additionally, they’ll have access to some mobile aspects of the Liverpool culture programme, including BBC Storyville Live films.

Last month, it was announced that Eurovision ’23 will be screened in 500 cinemas nationwide.

Tickets to attend the Eurovision Grand Final in person sold out in just 36 minutes. Organisers later said demand was “super high”, but encouraged unlucky fans to take part in the many “Eurovision activities and parties around Liverpool” on the night.

The UK is staging this year’s Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine following Kalush Orchestra‘s victory in 2022. An extra 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the United Kingdom.

You can check out the semi-final running orders for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here, and find the full list of tracks that are entered for this year’s competition here.