Eurovision 2023: Fans react to Mel Giedroyc’s “incredible” turn as a Polish milkmaid in nod to 2014 competition

Fans watching this year’s Eurovision final have been reacting to comedian’s Mel Giedroyc’s “incredible” turn as a Polish milkmaid.

The skit, which appeared as performers from 26 countries took to the stage in Liverpool, saw her re-create the performance of 2014’s much talked about Polish entry ‘My Slowianie’ by Donatan and Cleo.

Fans loved the performance, with one calling it an “incredible” Eurovision moment and another saying “12 points for Mel Giedroyc.” Some struggled to get the reference at first, until videos of the original performance from Eurovision super-fans started to circulate online.

Check out a video of the moment and some of the fan reaction here:

Gutted no one is getting Mel’s churning butter reference!! It’s from Polands 2014 #Eurovision performance pic.twitter.com/r2hpHe5UfJ — Gee 🖤 (@_lifebygee) May 13, 2023

Whatever the BBC are paying Mel Giedroyc needs to be doubled #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/D7ANVA1MrS — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 13, 2023

MEL GIEDROYC AS A BUTTER CHURNING POLISH MILKMAID! GIVE HER AN NTA RIGHT NOW! #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/1YQ4MgxmrU — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it. ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9NeS5GYW4D — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

MEL needs a BAFTA. This is bigger than stealing the wax seals on Taskmaster #EUROVISION pic.twitter.com/iGTLvH4Rrq — Waldo Pierre 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Here/There) (@WaldoPierreHere) May 13, 2023

Best Eurovision performance ever. pic.twitter.com/eT6M8ibMFG — Edward Morbius (@Altair4Krell) May 13, 2023

Mel Giedroyc isn’t just an absolute hun, but also a huge huge Eurovision fan. I interviewed her at an event in December and after she’d finished speaking to the other journalists there, she came back to chat about Eurovision some more with me. Queen! pic.twitter.com/wC5vYNOfFz — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen has now responded to her “surreal” historic win at the competition last night.

Sweden were the bookies favourite to win ahead of the final in Liverpool, with Loreen’s song ‘Tattoo’ having odds of 4/9 on bet365 to win on the day of the grand final. The song has proved a hit, climbing to the top of the charts across Europe and reaching number three on the UK charts – the highest chart position for a non-UK Eurovision entry since 1987.

The win made Eurovision history, with Loreen becoming the first woman to win the competition twice, following her victory in 2012 with the track ‘Euphoria’. The only other contestant to do this was Irish singer Johnny Logan, who won the contest in 1980 and 1987.

After the jury votes, Sweden stood in first place at 340 points; after the public vote, this increased at 583. Finland and Israel came in second and third place respectively. A total of 26 countries performed in the grand final on the night.

Responding to the win, Loreen said: “This feels amazing. I’m started to melt! It was surreal in the beginning I’m like ‘what just happened?!’ …It’s sinking in, it’s so beautiful and I’m so thankful.”

“It’s so much bigger now and I’m so happy about it…I love this community…and it’s going to grow, even bigger!”

Sweden have now won the competition seven times, tying them with Ireland as being the most successful Eurovision participants.

This year’s instalment of the contest took place in Liverpool. While Ukraine won last year and would normally host under the rules of the competition, the ongoing political conflict meant it was held in the UK, who were runners up last year with Sam Ryder.

However, the opening segment of the finale was dedicated to Ukraine, with their 2022 entry Kalush Orchestra opening the contest with an emotive rendition of their winning song, ‘Stefania’.

The opening also saw the band joined by musicians and famous figures from afar. During one segment of the song, it cut to a clip of Ryder playing guitar on the song from on top of Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Other contributions via video included ones from Joss Stone, Miss Banks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales, who played piano on the song.

Ryder then later returned to the stage after the finalists to perform his latest single ‘Mountain’ with Taylor making a surprise appearance on drums. Ryder last joined Queen on stage for a rendition of ‘Somebody To Love’ at the Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

Elsewhere, the show featured a segment where previous Eurovision contestants paid tribute to Liverpool’s music history during a song medley as well as a special video message from ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus who paid tribute to Eurovision and its importance in ABBA’s career.

Another popular moment of the night came with Iceland’s 2021 Eurovision entry Daði Freyr performing during the medley segment, with fans loving his “epic version” of Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’.

The UK’s entry, Mae Martin, closed the finalist’s performances with her entry, ‘I Wrote A Song‘. The UK finished second from last with 24 points and Mae has since responded to the disappointing result with a statement.

Meanwhile, some fans were unhappy with Sweden winnnig, with many wanting Finland’s Käärijä to win with his dance-inspired song, ‘Cha Cha Cha’. You can check out more of the fan reaction to the results here.

Keep checking back on nme.com for more Eurovision updates