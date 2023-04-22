Eurovision 2023: Final ticket sale details announced

The BBC has confirmed plans for the final Eurovision 2023 ticket sale.

The broadcaster confirmed on its social media that the last remaining Eurovision tickets, for both semi-finals and the final, will go on sale on Monday (April 24) at midday GMT. You’ll be able to get hold of yours here.

Earlier sales of tickets to attend the Eurovision Grand Final in person sold out in just 36 minutes, with organisers saying that demand was “super high”.

This year’s edition of the annual singing competition is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with the single ‘I Wrote A Song’.

You can check out the semi-final running orders for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here, and find the full list of tracks that are entered for this year’s competition here.

Earlier this week, the BBC also confirmed the line-up of guest performances for the grand final. Sam Ryder, who came second in last year’s contest with ‘Space Man’, will provide the first interval performance while the judges are voting.

Kalush Orchestra, who led Ukraine to Eurovision victory in 2022, are also on the line-up. To open the final, the rap group will deliver a special performance titled ‘Voices Of A New Generation’ which will incorporate their winning song ‘Stefania’.

The final interval act, dubbed ‘The Liverpool Songbook’, is a celebration of the 2023 host city’s “incredible contribution to the world of pop music”.

For that performance, the BBC has enlisted “six iconic past Eurovision acts” – Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence – plus Liverpool’s Sonia, marking 30 years since she came second at Eurovision in 1993.

It’s also been confirmed that various cities across the UK will host “large-scale official screenings” of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final to “ensure as many people can join in the fun as possible”.

The locations announced so far are as follows: Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield. According to organisers, further cities will be added over the coming weeks.