Eurovision 2023 final to be screened in cinemas

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be screened live in UK cinemas this year for the first time in the event’s history.

The 2023 competition is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with Mae Muller representing the United Kingdom with ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Today (March 24), it has been announced that the Eurovision ’23 final will be broadcast in 500 cinemas nationwide.

“Fans can bring their usual Eurovision parties from the front room to the cinema, with fancy dress HEAVILY encouraged,” a press release reads.

“Presented on the big screen and in 5.1 surround sound, the screenings of the Eurovision – Grand Final Live encourage sing-a-longs with all of the 26 acts that will make up this year’s final.”

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributor of the event in cinemas, added: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever!

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen!”

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT next Monday (March 27) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

The cinema showings will also include an exclusive preview of BBC Three‘s new series I Kissed A Boy, which is scheduled to be screened prior to Eurovision.

Earlier this month, tickets to attend the Eurovision grand final in person sold out in just 36 minutes. Organisers later said demand was “super high”, but encouraged unlucky fans to participate in the many “Eurovision activities and parties around Liverpool” on the night.

The city is hosting a cultural festival and a Eurovision fan zone, which can hold 25,000 people at the Pier Head waterfront area.

A further 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the UK to mark Kalush Orchestra‘s victory at last year’s event.

Last month, the BBC announced its presenting and commentary line-up including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan, and Claire Sweeney.

You can check out the semi-final running orders for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 here, and find the full list of tracks that are entered for this year’s competition here.