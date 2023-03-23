Eurovision 2023: Semi-Final running orders revealed

The Eurovision 2023 Semi-Final running orders have been revealed – check it out below.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with Mae Muller set to represent the UK with ‘I Wrote A Song’.

The UK city was announced to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Advertisement

You can find all the songs that are entered for this year’s competition here.

This week, Eurovision shared the running order for the Semi-Final shows, which take place on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11.

Norway will kick off proceedings for the first Semi-Final, closed out 15 acts later with a performance by Finland. The second event is set to be opened by Denmark, with Australia hitting the stage last.

The Big Five participants – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom, which make the biggest financial contributions to the contest – along with Ukraine, automatically qualify for the Grand Final.

Check out the full schedule below.

Advertisement

First Semi-Final Eurovision 2023

1. Norway

2. Malta

3. Serbia

4. Latvia

5. Portugal

6. Ireland

7. Croatia

8. Switzerland

9. Israel

10. Moldova

11. Sweden

12. Azerbaijan

13. Czechia

14. Netherlands

15. Finland

Second Semi-Final Eurovision 2023

1. Denmark

2. Armenia

3. Romania

4. Estonia

5. Belgium

6. Cyprus

7. Iceland

8. Greece

9. Poland

10. Slovenia

11. Georgia

12. San Marino

13. Austria

14. Albania

15. Lithuania

16. Australia

Meanwhile, Eurovision final 2023 tickets sold out in just 36 minutes.

Tickets for all nine shows including the live Grand Final went on sale at 12pm GMT on March 7, and the final sold out within 36 minutes. The remaining shows filled up around an hour later.

Organisers later said the demand was “super high” and that fans who didn’t manage to get tickets can still take part in the event. Liverpool is hosting a cultural festival and a Eurovision fan zone, which can hold 25,000 people at the city’s Pier Head.

UK entrant Muller, meanwhile, said it was a “dream” to be competing in the contest. The London singer-songwriter was born in 1997, the year that the UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest with Katrina and the Waves’ ‘Love Shine a Light’. She will be the UK’s first female act in five years.

The singer recently revealed that she appeared in one of Mika‘s music videos when she was nine-years-old.