Eurovision 2023 stage design revealed

The stage design for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed.

Designed by New York firm Yellow Studio, the stage design is meant to look like a wide hug enfolding the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, where the contest is being held, reflecting the country opening its arms to Ukraine. Last year’s contest was won by Kalush Orchestra, but Ukraine were unable to host Eurovision 2023 due to its ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

The design connects the stage, performers, audience and green room as one structure, offering the contestants multiple performance locations. Per a press release, it is also designed to “demonstrate how music can transcend borders and bring people together as one unit”.

Yellow Studio has previously worked on stage designs for the Grammys and the MTV VMAs. Julio Himede, the company’s director, said: “It’s a wonderful honour to be collaborating with the BBC and the production team to design this year’s Eurovision Song Contest set. This year’s contest unites Ukraine and the UK to celebrate the unique cultures of both.”

Eurovision 2023 will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday May 13. It was chosen as the host city back in October, fending off competition from Glasgow.

The city hosted the handover draw earlier this week, which determined which countries would be in which semi finals. Ukraine, the UK and the rest of the “big five” (France, Spain, Germany and Italy) will all go straight to the final. According to the BBC, tickets for the contest will go on sale at the end of the month, while the UK will choose its act in early March.

Meanwhile, in preparation to host the contest, Liverpool City Council has started looking for 500 “friendly” volunteers to help out. They will be stationed at the Tourist Information Centre, Eurovision Village and transport hubs in the run up to and including the main competition (May 9-13) and will help scan event tickets, meet and greet visitors and welcome artists to backstage areas in the Eurovision Village.