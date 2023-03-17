Eurovision 2023: These are all the songs entering

Spotify have shared a playlist of every song entering the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest – listen to it below.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with the UK city staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Last week, Mae Muller was announced as the UK’s entry with ‘I Wrote A Song’, following Sam Ryder, who came second in 2022’s contest.

Ahead of the contest, Universal Music will release ‘United By Music’, an album featuring all 37 songs entering the 2023 contest. The digital album and a karaoke version will land on April 14 before CD versions on April 28 and a 3LP format on May 12.

Listen to every song entering and see the full tracklist below. Pre-order ‘United By Music’ here.

Albania: Albina & Kelmendi – ‘Family Duje’

Armenia: Brunette – ‘Future Lover’

Austria: Teya & Salena – ‘Who The Hell Is Edgar’

Australia: Voyager – ‘Promise’

Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX – ‘Tell Me More’

Belgium: Gustaph – ‘Because Of You’

Switzerland: Remo – ‘Forrer Watergun’

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – ‘Break A Broken Heart’

Czechia: Vesna – ‘My Sister’s Crown’

Germany: Lord Of The Lost – ‘Blood & Glitter’

Denmark: Reiley – ‘Breaking My Heart’

Estonia: Alika – ‘Bridges’

Spain: Blanca Paloma – ‘Ea Ea’

Finland: Käärijä – ‘Cha Cha Cha’

France: La Zarra – ‘Évidemment’

UK: Mae Muller – ‘I Wrote A Song’

Georgia: Iru – ‘Echo’

Greece: Victor Vernicos – ‘What Τhey Say’

Croatia: Let 3 – ‘Mama ŠČ!’

Ireland: Wild Youth – ‘We Are One’

Israel: Noa Kirel – ‘Unicorn’

Iceland: Diljá – ‘Power’

Italy: Marco Mengoni – ‘Due Vite’

Lithuania: Monika Linkytė – ‘Stay’

Latvia: Sudden Lights – ‘Aijā’

Moldova: Pasha Parfeny – ‘Soarele și Luna’

Malta: The Busker – ‘Dance (Our Own Party)’

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – ‘Burning Daylight’

Norway: Alessandra – ‘Queen Of Kings’

Poland: Blanka – ‘Solo’

Portugal: Mimicat – ‘Ai Coração’

Romania: Theodor Andrei – ‘D.G.T. (Off And On)’

Serbia: Luke Black – ‘Samo Mi Se Spava’

Sweden: Loreen – ‘Tattoo’

Slovenia: Joker Out – ‘Carpe Diem’

San Marino: Piqued Jacks – ‘Like an Animal’

Ukraine: TVORCHI – ‘Heart Of Steel’

Ahead of the May ceremony, the BBC recently announced its presenting and commentary line-up, including Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, Timur Miroshnychenko, Sam Quek, Mel Giedroyc, Scott Mills, Rylan and Claire Sweeney.

Meanwhile, Eurovision final tickets sold out in just 36 minutes this month. Tickets for all nine shows including the live Grand Final went on sale at 12pm on March 7 and the final sold out within 36 minutes. The remaining shows filled up around an hour later.

Organisers later said demand was “super high” and that fans who didn’t manage to get tickets can still take part in the event. Liverpool is hosting a cultural festival and a Eurovision fan zone, which can hold 25,000 people at the city’s Pier Head.

A further 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the UK to mark Kalush Orchestra‘s victory at last year’s event.