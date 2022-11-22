Eurovision 2023 venue in Liverpool launches investigation over safety concerns at Jamie Webster gig

Concerns have been raised by fans over the venue where the Eurovision Song Contest will be staged next year.

It comes after fans who attended a Jamie Webster concert at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday (November 19), reported overcrowding and poor ticket checks at the venue.

One fan Paul Lang, who attended the concert, posted pictures of huge crowds at the entrance tunnel on his Twitter account and said: “Not even checking tickets, crush bound to happen. People coming out in a state. Still more people trying to get in, had to walk away.

He also told BBC Radio Merseyside (via BBC News) that his tickets weren't checked, and the entrance tunnel was "completely full". He added: "The group around us when we were getting let in, I would say at least 15-20 people walked away and were just not dealing with it, and more people were coming out, getting a bit worked up, panicked about it, and just said, 'It's just not worth it for our own safety.' "It felt like if we did become in a situation that we really didn't want to be in, and we were in that tunnel, I don't feel like the staff would have done anything at all really." Other fans also took to Twitter to complain with one saying: "@JamieWebster94 was brilliant tonight but the whole organisation from the @MandSBankArena was terrible! Staff had no clue, there were long long queues, not checking tickets and scary overcrowding!"