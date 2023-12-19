Eurovision 2024 stage design revealed

The stage design for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed – you can check it out below.
The 68th Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden, with the Grand Final of the competition due to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024. This week, it was announced that Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander will represent the UK.
Today (December 19), Fredrik Stormby from Sweden-based design studio Green Wall Designs has been confirmed as the Lighting and Screen Content Designer for the 2024 contest.
The designer will join the senior production team along with production designer Florian
Wieder to help create, design and deliver “a large-scale and spectacular show to a global audience of over 160million”.
Green Wall Designs, which was co-founded by Stormby, is one of the world’s leading creative studios renowned for creating captivating visual experiences in music and live entertainment.
The company specialises in video, lighting and scenic elements, and worked on Loreen’s winning performance at Eurovision 2023 back in May. Other projects include the ‘ABBA Voyage’ show, Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance Tour’ and The 1975‘s ‘At Their Very Best’ gigs.
Giving fans a taste of what’s to come, organisers have unveiled the first sketches of the stage and lighting design for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. See a selection of official preview images below.
The cross-shaped stage will be positioned in the middle of the crowd. It is described as “a unique 360-degree experience that surrounds the audience and viewers” in the 15,500-capacity Malmö Arena.
Additionally, movable LED cubes, LED floors, light, video, and stage technology will be able to create “great variations” in the venue.
Stormby, co-founder and CEO of Green Wall Designs, said: “Green Walls Designs is honoured to be working with SVT as the Lighting and Screen Content Designer for The 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden.
“We are excited to deliver a spectacular show in our home country and for audiences across the world.”
According to a press release, the stage and lighting design for Eurovision 2024 “puts the audience more in focus than ever before and viewers will experience a visually revolutionary concept with the stage placed in the centre of the arena”.
It adds: The focal point of the design is a monumental installation – a ‘centrepiece’ of video and light above the stage, where the lighting design is designed to embrace the artists and their performances.
“Together, these elements make it possible to create many unique looks for the various performances, thus bringing live and TV audiences closer to the action.”
As announced last month, the Eurovision Song Contest will keep Liverpool’s ‘United By Music’ slogan for all future contests.
In other news, Olly Alexander has said he wants to “fly the flag for the [UK] in the gayest way possible” at Eurovision 2024. He’s also said that his entry song is “gonna be electronic, something you can dance to”.