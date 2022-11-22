Eurovision announces major voting changes for 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest has announced major voting changes for 2023.

Next year’s event, which is due to be held in Liverpool, will see professional juries scrapped from the semi-finals, meaning that viewers alone will choose who qualifies for the grand final rather than a mix of jury and viewers.

Although the people’s votes will count in the semis, the professional juries will return to contribute to the grand final.

Advertisement

Countries that are not competing in the contest will also be allowed to cast votes for the first time in the semis and the final and will essentially count as votes from one country – in this case, Rest of World.

The move comes after it was reportedly discovered that six juries traded votes at this year’s contest in Turin, Italy.

Irregular voting patterns were detected from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and San Marino, according to organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, reports BBC News.

Allowing non-participating countries to vote will reflect “the global impact of the event,” said Martin Österdahl, the contest’s executive supervisor. “Everyone watching the show, wherever they live in the world, can cast their votes for their favourite songs.”