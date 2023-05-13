Eurovision fans think Finland’s entry Käärijä could win: “Fucking bonkers and brilliant”

Finland’s Eurovision entry Käärijä has proved an early favourite to win with fans watching at home.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra opened this year’s Eurovision song contest with an emotive rendition of their 2022 winning song, ‘Stefania’. This year’s instalment of the concert is taking take place in Liverpool, following the ongoing political conflict taking place in Ukraine.

The opening also saw the band joined by musicians and famous figures from afar. It cut to clips featuring the UK’s 2022 Eurovision runner up, Sam Ryder, playing guitar on the song from on top of Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Other contributions via video included ones from Joss Stone, Miss Banks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales, who played piano on the song.

Finland’s Käärijä proved an early favourite with fans with his upbeat dance track, ‘Cha Cha Cha’.

“Fucking bonkers and brilliant”, one fan wrote, with another adding: “The Eurovision village went wild for Finland…biggest reaction of the night so far.”

Watching #EUROVISION on delay, right now transfixed by Finland CHA CHA CHACHACHA CHA CHAAAA — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 13, 2023

I think we have our winner. Finland. #Eurovision — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

Finland

Cha cha cha 💚💜

Yes yes yes 👍🏼😘😂

Now this is Eurovision….mental & brilliant….❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/of5GtyBytM — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 13, 2023

FINLAND!!! Finally, the type of batshit content we’re all here for. Glorious 😂 👏🏻🔥 🇫🇮 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/I5rVXP0bRv — Leanne McGrath (@LeaMcGrath1) May 13, 2023

Finland has to win. Fucking bonkers and brilliant. Cha cha chaaaaaa! #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/vhC7EBh66p — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 13, 2023

we’ve just witnessed Eurovision history. Finland is a huge contender to win this year #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/L6MjRV4gJg — Luis Fuster (@luisgfuster) May 13, 2023

Sweden is currently favourite to win with Loreen’s song ‘Tattoo’, which has odds listed as 4/9 on bet365. If she were to win, she would become the first ever woman to win Eurovision twice, following her victory in 2012 with the track ‘Euphoria’. Hot on her heels and listed as the second most likely to take the crown for the 2023 instalment is Finland

Finland remains second place in the final odds, coming in at 5/2 according to bet365. Ukraine follows up and remains with an 8/1 chance, while France is at 14/1, Israel and Spain are on par for the fourth spot – all listed as 14/1.

Representing the UK this year is 25-year-old Mae Muller, who will be making a bid for the victory with her track ‘I Wrote A Song’. As per bet365, she currently stands in in the top ten, with odds of 40/1.

Keep checking back on nme.com for more Eurovision updates