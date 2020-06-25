Eurovision favourite Daði Freyr announces 2021 UK tour

Eurovision star Daði Freyr has announced details of a full UK headline tour next year.

The Icelandic singer was a hot favourite to win the contest with ‘Think About Things’ in 2020, before the coronavirus ultimately forced the cancellation of the event.

The funk-driven track has since gone on to become a viral favourite, soundtracking a major TikTok dance.

He’s now set to head out on the road next April, a week later. Check out the dates in full below.

APRIL 23 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

24 BRISTOL Trinity

26 LEEDS The Wardrobe

28 GLASGOW The Garage

29 MANCHESTER Club Academy

30 LONDON O2 Forum Kentish Town Freyr is also on the lineup for Iceland Airwaves 2020, with the event still set to take place amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Reykjavik festival will also welcome the previously announced acts Metronomy, Courtney Barnett, The Murder Capital, Squid and more between November 4-7. Advertisement In the wake of the contest’s cancellation in May, organisers announced plans for alternative programming in its absence. They said: “It is our intention with this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.” This year’s songs will not be eligible to compete when Eurovision returns in 2021.