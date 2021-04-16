Eurovision favourite Daði Freyr is playing a virtual world tour

Eurovision favourite Daði Freyr has announced details of a virtual world tour.

Freyr, who is Iceland’s official Eurovision 2021 entry, kicked off his virtual tour on April 1 in his hometown of Reykjavik. The tour will see Freyer virtually visit fifty destinations in sixty days.

The virtual tour will replace Freyr’s sold-out tour which couldn’t take place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

A statement said the tour will give fans the chance to “enjoy a 2D holographic performance of Daði playing his Eurovision entry “10 Years” unlocked using augmented reality.”

It added: “Fans that take part in the fun will also be able to create their own unique piece of Daði Freyr World Tour merchandise, both physical items and in unique digital formats. These bespoke collectibles integrate each fan’s custom avatar, the date and their location.”

Speaking about the tour, Freyr said: “I’m coming to your house but like a vampire, you have to invite me in.

“Please have me in your personal space playing music. I think you will like it, I know I will like it. I haven’t gotten the chance to tour yet so this is super exciting to me and I sincerely hope people will get as creative as possible with this. See you wherever you may be!”

The virtual tour can be tracked here and will culminate in a virtual Rotterdam performance the day before Freyr is due to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest on May 22.

Advertisement

Last month (March 29), Freyr shared the new video for his Eurovision song content entry, ‘10 Years’.

The track, which debuted in early March, follows on from Freyr’s break-out 2020 hit ‘Think About Things’, which had been set to be Iceland’s entry in the axed 2020 edition of Eurovision.

Eurovision’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl confirmed earlier this month that the contest intends to have all 41 acts perform live in Rotterdam in May despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The contestants had previously been asked to submit a “live-on-tape” performance in case they are unable to travel or take part due to the pandemic.

James Newman will represent the UK at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The singer-songwriter was previously chosen as the UK’s entrant last year.