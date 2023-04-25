Eurovision: Ireland’s creative director fired over transphobic and anti-vax statements

Wild Youth – the band set to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – have announced that they have parted ways with their creative director, Ian Banham, following alleged transphobic and anti-vax statements.

Formed of Conor O’Donohue, David Whelan, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam, the band made the announcement on Twitter earlier today (April 25), explaining that they aim to represent their beliefs in their music, and will no longer have Banham with them for their “Eurovision journey”.

“Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness,” they wrote. “Our song represents our beliefs as a band. We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovision journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments.”

Advertisement

They later confirmed that Raidió Teilifís Éireann – a National Public Service Multi-Media Organisation for Ireland – are aware of their actions and stand by the decision: “And just to note […] @rte were as horrified as we were.”

Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness. Our song represents our beliefs as a band. We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovison journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments. ❤️ — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) April 25, 2023

And just to note we were with @michaelkealy1 and both himself and @rte were as horrified as we were. — Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) April 25, 2023

The announcement was later reiterated by an update page for the song contest, which explained that the decision stemmed from Banham’s recent comments regarding the trans community and vaccinations.

“RTE have fired Ian Banham as creative director for Wild Youth at Eurovision 2023, following a series of transphobic and anti-vaccine tweets emerging online and after pressure from fans to fire him,” it wrote. “We at Eurovision Updates fully support this decision.”

The choreographer was announced as the Creative Director for Ireland’s performance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest back in February. Previously he has worked with acts including Westlife and Nathan Carter, as well as on TV series including Dancing on Ice, Got To Dance and So You Think You Can Dance.

Advertisement

Banham has not yet responded to the accusations, nor issued a statement discussing the decision to part ways.

🇮🇪 RTE have fired Ian Banham as creative director for Wild Youth at Eurovision 2023, following a series of transphobic and anti-vaccine tweets emerging online and after pressure from fans to fire him We at Eurovision Updates fully support this decision 🏳️‍⚧️❤️#Eurovision2023 — Eurovision Updates (@escjescupdates) April 25, 2023

Wild Youth will represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest – which is set to take place in Liverpool next month. The band will perform the song ‘We Are One’ during the first semi-final, taking place on May 9.

O’Donohue, who is the lead singer of the four-piece, previously announced that the performance has been designed to honour late guitarist Mark Sheehan, who was most commonly recognised for his work with The Script. He died last week, aged 46.

“Mark was an incredibly special person. I had the honour of working with The Script for such a long time,” he said to the Sunday World (via Goss.IE). “In the studio every day he was the first person that backed me… I kind of owe Mark everything and the Eurovision performance is going to be wholeheartedly dedicated to Mark.”

Last week, it was announced that Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra and Netta are among the artists set to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final, which takes place on May 13.