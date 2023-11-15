Eurovision makes Liverpool’s ‘United By Music’ slogan permanent

The Eurovision Song Contest has announced that it will keep Liverpool’s ‘United By Music’ slogan for all future installments.

The tag was made by the BBC specifically for the 2023 edition of the iconic song contest earlier this year, and was the latest of a long-running range of slogans made for the event.

It comes after a different tagline was created for each installment since 2002, except for in 2009 when no slogan was used.

Now, in a new announcement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organisers have said that they are “excited” to confirm that the latest slogan will be sticking around for years to come.

“The legacy of Liverpool’s good vibes lives on – with United By Music set to resonate from Merseyside to Malmö and well beyond,” the statement read (via BBC News). It also added that the tagline “reflects the power of music to bring people together across the world”.

The tag was chosen as the UK was picked to host the 2023 instalment, which aired in May, after 2022’s winners Ukraine were unable to host following Russia’s invasion.

Swedish singer Loreen was this year’s winner, meaning that the 2024 contest will be held in Malmö next May. With her song ‘Tattoo’ Loreen became just the second person ever to win the song contest twice, following her initial victory in 2012 with ‘Euphoria’.

The only other person to hold the victory is Ireland’s Johnny Logan, who performed ‘What’s Another Year’ in 1980 and ‘Hold Me Now’ in 1987.

The EBU also recalled that the decision to retain ‘United By Music’ as the tag for the contest is because it succeeds in creating “continuity and consistency for future Eurovision Song Contests”.

“After over 20 years of using different slogans, and as we approach our 70th anniversary, we feel we have found one that truly encapsulates our brand,” the event’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl told the outlet.

“By establishing a permanent slogan, we will have consistency in our message that music unites us all. It’s the perfect slogan to underline our values of inclusivity, equality, universality and celebrating diversity through music.

“As the popularity of the Eurovision Song Contest continues to grow around the world, we believe using the same slogan annually will help our brand become even stronger.”

In other Eurovision news, earlier this summer TaP – the team behind Sam Ryder and Mae Muller – announced that it would not be selecting the UK’s entry for Eurovision 2024.

The management company, which is also behind artists including Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, has helped the BBC select the UK representatives for the past two years at Eurovision.

However, the team confirmed that it will be stepping down from the role ahead of next year’s show.