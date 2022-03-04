Eurovision spin-off ‘American Song Contest’ unveils line-up

The new American version of the Eurovision Song Contest has unveiled its inaugural line-up.

Initially announced in 2020, the new contest was due to appear on TV in February but was delayed by NBC. It will feature “original musical performances representing all 50 states, five US territories and the nation’s capital, with artists competing to win the title of Best Original Song in a grand spectacle”.

While Eurovision is known for giving up-and-coming new artists a chance to shine, the American Song Contest contains some more well-known artists on its line-up, including Macy Grey, Sisqó, Michael Bolton and Jewel.

Advertisement

Jordan Smith, who won The Voice in 2015, will be also be performing at the event, representing Kentucky.

The show will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The 56 artists competing in the #AmericanSongContest have been revealed! 🇺🇸@mbsings, @MacyGraysLife and @OfficialSisQo are among the totally awesome lineup hoping to take the title of Best Hit Song 🏆🎶https://t.co/tCWpnQFxa0 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 3, 2022

The competition will begin on March 21, with acts competing against one another before they are narrowed down to a shortlist. Similar to Eurovision, these shortlisted artists will then compete in a grand finale which takes place on May 9 – just before the Eurovision Song Contest final in Turin.

The music series is partnering with Atlantic Records, with original songs on the programme set to be released weekly.

Advertisement

“Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on ‘American Song Contest,’ Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast, said in a statement. “As an innovative music label, we are always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and American Song Contest is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory.

“We are honoured to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists and the entire American Song Contest team.”

Very excited that I will be representing the great state of Connecticut on @NBC's #AmericanSongContest, premiering March 21! I hope you’ll all tune in! 🎶 #AmericanSongContest pic.twitter.com/hXwTbE2eFr — Michael Bolton (@mbsings) March 3, 2022

Executive producer of the new show, Ben Silverman, said: “I’ve spent 20 years trying to pursue this. I just love the format.”

He added: “When America is more fractionalised than ever and we are dealing with so many issues that divide us, the one [thing] that truly unites us is our culture… it can unite it by celebrating its diversity, its distinctions and in pulling everyone around its love of music and its love of song.”

You can see the full list of participants for the inaugural American Song Contest here:

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J.

Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqó

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: ENISA

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship.

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: NËITHER

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, meanwhile, will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, with the Grand Final set for May 14. Last year’s Eurovision was won by the Italian band Måneskin.

Last week, Russia were banned from competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, following backlash to an earlier statement which said that the country would be allowed to compete despite launching a military assault on Ukraine last week.