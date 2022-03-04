Eurovision spin-off ‘American Song Contest’ unveils line-up

The new American version of the Eurovision Song Contest has unveiled its inaugural line-up.
Initially announced in 2020, the new contest was due to appear on TV in February but was delayed by NBC. It will feature “original musical performances representing all 50 states, five US territories and the nation’s capital, with artists competing to win the title of Best Original Song in a grand spectacle”.
While Eurovision is known for giving up-and-coming new artists a chance to shine, the American Song Contest contains some more well-known artists on its line-up, including Macy Grey, Sisqó, Michael Bolton and Jewel.
Jordan Smith, who won The Voice in 2015, will be also be performing at the event, representing Kentucky.
The show will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.
The competition will begin on March 21, with acts competing against one another before they are narrowed down to a shortlist. Similar to Eurovision, these shortlisted artists will then compete in a grand finale which takes place on May 9 – just before the Eurovision Song Contest final in Turin.
The music series is partnering with Atlantic Records, with original songs on the programme set to be released weekly.
“Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on ‘American Song Contest,’ Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast, said in a statement. “As an innovative music label, we are always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and American Song Contest is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory.
“We are honoured to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists and the entire American Song Contest team.”
Executive producer of the new show, Ben Silverman, said: “I’ve spent 20 years trying to pursue this. I just love the format.”
He added: “When America is more fractionalised than ever and we are dealing with so many issues that divide us, the one [thing] that truly unites us is our culture… it can unite it by celebrating its diversity, its distinctions and in pulling everyone around its love of music and its love of song.”
You can see the full list of participants for the inaugural American Song Contest here:
Alabama: Ni/Co
Alaska: Jewel
American Samoa: Tenelle
Arizona: Las Marias
Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
California: Sweet Taboo
Colorado: Riker Lynch
Connecticut: Michael Bolton
Delaware: Nitro Nitra
Florida: Ale Zabala
Georgia: Stela Cole
Guam: Jason J.
Hawaii: Bronson Varde
Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
Illinois: Justin Jesso
Indiana: UG skywalkin
Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
Kansas: Broderick Jones
Kentucky: Jordan Smith
Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
Maine: King Kyote
Maryland: Sisqó
Massachusetts: Jared Lee
Michigan: Ada LeAnn
Minnesota: Yam Haus
Mississippi: Keyone Starr
Missouri: Brett Seper
Montana: Jonah Prill
Nebraska: Jocelyn
Nevada: The Crystal Method
New Hampshire: MARi
New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
New Mexico: Khalisol
New York: ENISA
North Carolina: John Morgan
North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
Ohio: Macy Gray
Oklahoma: AleXa
Oregon: courtship.
Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
Rhode Island: Hueston
South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
South Dakota: Judd Hoos
Tennessee: Tyler Braden
Texas: Grant Knoche
U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
Utah: Savannah Keyes
Vermont: Josh Panda
Virginia: Almira Zaky
Washington: Allen Stone
Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
Wisconsin: Jake’O
Wyoming: Ryan Charles
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, meanwhile, will take place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, with the Grand Final set for May 14. Last year’s Eurovision was won by the Italian band Måneskin.
Last week, Russia were banned from competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, following backlash to an earlier statement which said that the country would be allowed to compete despite launching a military assault on Ukraine last week.