Eurovision star Alessandra shares raucous new single ‘Pretty Devil’

Norway’s Eurovision 2023 entry Alessandra has shared a brand new single – listen to raucous cut ‘Pretty Devil’ below.

The singer’s new track follows her Eurovision single ‘Queen Of Kings’ and comes after she announced a new UK and Ireland tour.

Speaking of ‘Pretty Devil’, she said: “The song is about me singing to a girl that knows that she’s gorgeous, but at the same time carries a lot of insecurities with her. The goal of the song is for her to see herself the same way I see her. I love when she is herself and proud of it. Just ‘be the pretty devil you are’.”

Listen to ‘Pretty Devil’ below.

Speaking to NME ahead of Eurovision, Alessandra spoke of her musical journey and what to expect from her in the future.

“It’s never been a path that I knew that I was going to do,” she said of appearing on Eurovision. “I’ve never been a dying fan. I’ve watched it – I think it’s amazing and I love Eurovision – but it’s never been like, ‘Oh, today there’s Eurovision so we have to go watch’.

“But still, there’s always been a feeling inside of me when I watched it… like, unconsciously my body always knew that I was gonna do this.”

Of her future plans, she added: “Now I’m writing so many songs. We’re gonna have a lot of new songs and maybe albums, stuff like that.”