Eurovision star Daði Freyr shares his own take on Will Ferrell’s ‘Volcano Man’

Eurovision star Daði Freyr has delivered his own take on ‘Volcano Man’ – a leading track from Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ big screen take on the song contest.

The Icelandic singer was a hot favourite to win the contest with ‘Think About Things’ in 2020, before the coronavirus ultimately forced the cancellation of the event.

However, he’s remaining firmly in the spirit of the contest by delivering his own take on the Netflix movie track. It’s performed by Ferrell and McAdams in the new film, which arrived last Friday.

Last week, it was also announced that Freyr will head out on a full UK headline tour next year.

Freyr is also on the lineup for Iceland Airwaves 2020, with the event still set to take place amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Reykjavik festival will also welcome the previously announced acts Metronomy, Courtney Barnett, The Murder Capital, Squid and more between November 4-7.

In the wake of Eurovision’s cancellation in May, organisers announced plans for alternative programming in its absence.

They said: “It is our intention with this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.”