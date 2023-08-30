Eurovision star Netta shares new single ‘Wonderful & Great’ and announces debut album

Eurovision star Netta has announced her debut album and shared a new single ‘Wonderful & Great’. Check it out below.

The new track marks the Israeli singer’s second English single. She previously won the Eurovision contest back in 2018. Speaking of the track in a press release, Netta said: “I wrote a love song to that girl who has everything going for her in the most perfect and annoying way.”

She continued: “I thought about how we rarely compliment free of charge and wanted to promote this positive exchange of energy between people, and in myself. Turning envy into admiration. This song is inspired by a chant that me and my besties do when we’re walking out of the club at 4am together after a great night out.”

‘Wonderful & Great’ follows Netta’s previous single ‘Everything’ which was co-written by Zara Larsson and AJR. The singer also announced that her debut album will be released in January 2024.

Along with the announcement of her forthcoming debut and release of her single, Netta will also be hitting the road on a tour which will see her make stops in the UK, EU and US.

Named the ”Wonderful & Great’ world tour, Netta will embark on a 14-date-run throughout the world starting on Friday, September 1 in London. Visit here for tickets and check out the full tour date list below.

Netta ‘WONDERFUL & GREAT’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

1 – London, UK, The Garage

2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg (upstairs)

4 – Berlin, Germany, Lido

5 – Cologne, Germany, Club Volta

7 – Valletta, Malta, EuroPride 2023

NOVEMBER

7 – Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry

8 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza

9 – Washington, DC, Union Stage

11 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair

14 – Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room

15 – Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

16 – San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

17 – Denver, CO, Bluebird Theater

19 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

In other Eurovision news, the UK’s first-ever Eurovision contestant, Patricia Bredin, recently passed away at the age of 88.

Bredin was only 22 years old when she performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 in Frankfurt, Germany. According to BBC News, the Hull-born actress and singer was chosen to participate in the competition after being spotted at the Savoy Hotel in London by a BBC executive.

Her family confirmed that she had passed away at her farm in Nova Scotia, Canada.

In 2016, Bredin told BBC News about her Eurovision experience: “Singing in the final in Frankfurt, Germany, it was wonderful, because they had about a 60-piece orchestra and it was like being on clouds.”