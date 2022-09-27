Eurovision: Update due on 2023 host city shortlist

An update about the shortlist of UK cities that are in the running to host next year’s Eurovision is expected today (September 27).

The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.

It was later confirmed that the BBC would host next year’s event on these shores on behalf of Ukraine due to the ongoing war in the latter country.

Advertisement

Last month, organisers revealed the seven shortlisted cities: Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The locations were selected having met certain criteria, such as venue capacity, being within easy reach of an international airport, and having enough hotel accommodation to hold delegates, journalists and spectators.

Per the BBC, the selection process was heavily weighted towards the cities proving past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate their ability to stage a celebration of contemporary music.

Th chosen cities then entered a second and final stage in the process, through which they were asked to submit further details on their Eurovision plans.

It was said at the time that a winner would be picked by the BBC in conjunction with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and the successful city would be announced in the autumn.

Advertisement

Now, multiple outlets are reporting that the BBC will make a Eurovision 2023 announcement at some point today. Some claim that it will reveal the final two cities in the running.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning (via STV), presenter Sally Nugent said: “This morning, listen very carefully to what I’m saying.

“Ahead of an expected update from our BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson, we’re going to be looking at the situation in Manchester.”

Nugent added: “As we said earlier, later on today we are expecting an update from the BBC. “As soon as we know, you will know.”

The UK has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest eight times previously: London (1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977), Edinburgh (1972), Brighton (1974), Harrogate (1982) and Birmingham (1998).