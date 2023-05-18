Eurovision winner Loreen announced for London’s The Mighty Hoopla

Eurovision 2023 winner Loreen has been announced for The Mighty Hoopla in London next month.

The Swedish singer won last weekend’s contest in Liverpool with her song ‘Tattoo’, describing the historic win as “surreal”.

She will now join the line-up at the Brockwell Park event, which runs from June 3-4, and her Sunday slot will mark the singer’s first festival performance since winning Eurovision. Day and weekend tickets are available now here.

Kelly Rowland is scheduled to headline Saturday, while Years & Years will close out festivities on Sunday. Also on the line-up are Confidence Man, Kelis, Róisín Murphy, Flo, Beverley Knight, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scissor Sisters‘ Jake Shears, Natasha Bedingfield and Rachel Stevens.

Loreen’s recent win made Eurovision history, with the singer becoming the first woman to win the competition twice, following her victory in 2012 with the track ‘Euphoria’. The only other contestant to do this was Irish singer Johnny Logan, who won the contest in 1980 and 1987.

Responding to her victory, Loreen said: “This feels amazing. I’m started to melt! It was surreal in the beginning I’m like ‘what just happened?!’ …It’s sinking in, it’s so beautiful and I’m so thankful.”

“It’s so much bigger now and I’m so happy about it…I love this community…and it’s going to grow, even bigger!”

Ahead of the competition, the singer spoke to NME about her decision to compete again. “My initial reaction [to re-entering the competition] was ‘No’ because I’m purpose driven. I have to understand why I do things: ‘Why stand on that stage?’, ‘Do I have anything to say?’ But whenever I said, ‘Maybe I’ll do it’, there was this feeling of positivity in me. The process felt very easy and effortless.”

Describing the meaning of her hit song, she said it’s “a love song and I let everybody interpret whatever they want,” adding “but what I’m trying to say is that there is no day without night, and there is no love without the opposite either. It’s all necessary.”