Eurovision winners Måneskin set to gatecrash UK singles chart this week

Italian rock outfit Måneskin, the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, look set to land their first UK Top 10 single this week.

The band’s track ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’, which appeared on their second album ‘Teatro d’ira: Vol. I’ in March, has moved from Number 12 to Number Seven, according to The Official Charts Company’s midweek update.

Måneskin have racked up 15,628 sales for the track, which was never officially released as a standalone single. They remain a long way behind Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Good 4 U’, however, which leads the way with 49,868 sales.

Rodrigo’s total is more than double that of her nearest contender, The Weeknd‘s ‘Save Your Tears’. The rest of the Top Five is completed by Doja Cat and SZA‘s ‘Kiss Me More’, Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix‘s ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, and another Rodrigo track, ‘Deja Vu’.

Måneskin’s Eurovision winning track ‘Zitti E Buoni’ also entered the UK Singles Chart last month, peaking at Number 17. It racked up over 45,000,000 streams as the most streamed song in this year’s Eurovision contest in the months leading up to the final.

Speaking to NME following their win, the band’s Victoria De Angelis discussed the band’s plans to build on that success.

“We really want to do our best to keep the attention by writing new music and trying to do some gigs in Europe and beyond,” she said. “We’re working hard and we just want to play everywhere. We’re just figuring out how to manage everything.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Måneskin shared a cover of Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Midnight Sky’. Cyrus herself offered her approval, describing the band as her “best friends.”