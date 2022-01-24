Eurovision’s ‘American Song Contest’ spin-off has been delayed

Eurovision‘s inaugural American Song Contest has had its premiere delayed to March.

Initially announced in 2020, the new contest will feature “original musical performances representing all 50 states, five US territories and the nation’s capital, with artists competing to win the title of Best Original Song in a grand spectacle”.

American Song Contest will consist of three qualifying rounds, a pair of semi-finals and a Grand Final.

The inaugural contest had been due to kick off in February, but NBC has now delayed the start of the American Song Contest by a month – meaning it will now kick off on March 21 in the US.

The American Song Contest dates are set! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️ Premiere: Monday 21 March

American Song Contest will then air for eight weeks with the Grand Final scheduled for May 9, the day before the first semi-final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place.

Deadline reports that the decision to delay American Song Contest was taken due to concerns amid the current Omicron surge of coronavirus in the US, “as the series consists of live shows whose logistics could be difficult in the current wave of rampant infections nationwide”.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, meanwhile, is set to be held in Turn, Italy on May 14.

Last year it was confirmed that Dua Lipa‘s management team are set to help select the UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision after last year’s UK entrant James Newman failed to score a single point with his song ‘Embers’.