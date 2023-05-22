Eurovison 2023 winner Loreen announces ‘Tattoo’ tour

Eurovision 2023 winner and pop iconoclast Loreen has announced her UK and EU ‘Tattoo’ tour. Check out the tour dates below.

The tour is set to Kick off in Dublin on November 7 and run throughout the UK and Europe. This includes stops in cities including Glasgow and London, as well as cities across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, and Latvia. The tour will wrap on December 1 in Lithuania.

In a press release, Loreen shared: “I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour and to invite you all into my universe. The ‘Tattoo’ tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while and I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey.

She added: “The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me & to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true.”

Tickets for the tour are available for exclusive artists presale on Wednesday May 24 via seated.com. General sale will be available for purchase on Friday May 26 at 10am. Visit here for tickets.

Loreen became the first woman and the second person ever to win Eurovision twice. She won back in 2012 with the song ‘Euphoria’ and this year with ‘Tattoo’.

‘Tattoo’ debuted at Number One on the Big Top 40 chart and Number Two on the Official Singles Chart behind Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s ‘Miracle’ on May 19.

The pop star now shares the highest UK chart position for a non-UK Eurovision entry alongside Irish singer, Johnny Logan and his winning track ‘Hold Me Now’ back in 1987.

In other news, the singer was announced for The Mighty Hoopla in London next month. She will now join the line-up at the Brockwell Park event, which runs from June 3-4, and her Sunday slot will mark the singer’s first festival performance since winning the prestigious song contest.

She also responded to her “surreal” historic win last week, sharing: “This feels amazing. I’m started to melt! It was surreal in the beginning I’m like ‘what just happened?!’ …It’s sinking in, it’s so beautiful and I’m so thankful.”