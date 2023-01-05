Eurythmics celebrate 40 years of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’

Eurythmics have celebrated 40 years of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’.

The new wave pop duo’s second album was released on January 4, 1983. Weeks later, they shared the album’s title song as the record’s final single, which became a huge worldwide hit and propelled the pair to stardom.

Scottish singer and songwriter Annie Lennox marked the song’s milestone anniversary by writing alongside clips from the music video: “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!”

She continued: “Songs are like ships… They have their own particular voyages and destinations.. Once they’ve been launched, there’s no turning back. You just have to follow the journey.”

‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ topped the Billboard Hot 100 and landed at Number Two in the UK singles chart. It went to Number One in other countries including France.

Dave Stewart, Lennox’s English bandmate who produced their music, also reflected on the landmark birthday with a post on Instagram.

Last year Eurythmics donated to a fundraiser set up by singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow to raise money for brain tumour treatment.

The 20-year-old musician was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive tumour in September after having leukaemia twice as a child.

According to her JustGiving page, doctors believe it may have been a rare consequence of the radiotherapy she received when she had a bone marrow transplant after fighting leukaemia for the second time aged 13. The only treatment available is a clinical trial in California and costs about £450,000.

Eurthymics also reunited for a rare live performance at last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. Watch here.

Elsewhere, Stewart joined Stevie Nicks on a new Ukraine war relief song ‘Face To Face’ that was released in October.