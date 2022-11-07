Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction.

The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.

Eurythmics treated audiences to three songs from their decades-spanning career, beginning with ‘Would I Lie to You?’ from the their 1985 album ‘Be Yourself Tonight’. They then performed the 1986 track ‘Missionary Man’ before closing with their breakout hit, ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ from the titular 1983 album.

Watch Eurythmics’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance below:

The performance marked just one of a handful of Eurythmics’ onstage reunions since their original disbandment in 1990. Earlier this year, they performed a live duet of ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’ at their induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Prior to that, they appeared together at a 2019 beneift concert hosted by Sting, and featured as guests on the 2014 CBS television special The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles.

Eurythmics last reunited in the studio for their eighth and final album ‘Peace’, which arrived in 1999 alongside a three-month tour. After that, Lennox and Stewart resumed their solo careers, which have continued to this day. Most recently, Lennox performed at a COVID-19 fundraiser for India. Stewart, meanwhile, teamed up Stevie Nicks last month for the song ‘Face To Face’, which featured on the tracklist of his Ukraine relief album ‘Collaborate For Peace’.

Duran Duran, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at this year’s event. The ceremony saw Eminem perform ‘Sing For The Moment’ with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith (whose ‘Dream On’ was sampled on the Eminem hit), and ‘Stan’ alongside Ed Sheeran. Richie also took to the stage for a rendition of The Commodores’ ‘Easy’ with Dave Grohl, while Parton performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford.