YouTube responds after Evan Rachel Wood calls for removal of Marilyn Manson music video

Actor and activist Evan Rachel Wood has shared a petition calling on YouTube to remove the video for Marilyn Manson’s 2007 single ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses (When The Heart Guides The Hand)’, after alleging in her new documentary that she was “essentially raped on camera” during the video’s filming.

On Wednesday (March 16), Wood shared the petition – launched by Victoria Ambrose, who describes herself as “an advocate for survivors of domestic violence” – on her Instagram Story.

Ambrose argues in the petition that the video “should not still be allowed on YouTube, or circulating anywhere for that matter” as it allegedly depicts Manson penetrating Wood without her consent. At the time of writing, the petition – which you can sign here – has received just over 6,600 signatures.

The video for ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ remains available for public viewing on YouTube. However, in a statement offered to The Daily Mail, YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said the platform was “monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines”.

It’s reported that Malon also brought up a clause in YouTube’s terms of service that says Manson’s channel could be taken down on the basis of his actions outside of the platform, but that would require Manson to either confess to, or be legally charged or convicted with a crime that “harms the YouTube community”.

Wood publicly accused Manson of abuse in 2021, while several other women have come forward with their own allegations against him. They include Game Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, who is suing Manson for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking.

Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, is suing him for sexual assault, battery and harassment. Model Ashley Morgan Smithline, meanwhile, is seeking damages for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Manson has denied all allegations levelled at him, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “coordinated attack against him”.

Following the accusations, Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista as well as by his long-term manager Tony Ciulla. He was also axed from multiple TV projects, including American Gods and the Creepshow anthology series.

Manson recently sued Wood for defamation, emotional distress and “impersonation over the internet” earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, Manson claims that Wood and Illma Gore (who is described as Wood’s “on-again, off-again romantic partner”) committed “wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy… to publicly cast [Manson] as a rapist and abuser – a malicious falsehood that has derailed [Manson’s] successful music, TV, and film career”.

Earlier this week, Wood spoke out about the case on an episode of The View. She said: “I can’t obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I am not scared. I am sad, because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet.

“This is why people don’t want to come forward. This was expected. I’m very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out, and that this is clearly timed before the documentary. There’s a reason.”

Last week, it was reported that Ashley Walters was allegedly threatened with “retaliatory legal action” if she took part in Phoenix Rising.

The Amy Berg-directed film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and was made available to stream on HBO Max this week. It recounts the abuse Wood allegedly suffered from Manson, and follows her decision to publicly accuse him last year.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.