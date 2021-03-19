Evanescence’s Amy Lee shares the “powerful and cool” true story of her Bring Me The Horizon writing credit

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has spoken to NME about the “real” story of how she landed a writing credit on Bring Me The Horizon‘s ‘Nihilist Blues’, before they went on to collaborate together.

Back in November, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes revealed the unusual way that Amy Lee came to feature on the new song ‘One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March To Your Death’ from their new EP, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Sykes first claimed that they developed a friendship after Evanescence “sued” the band for ‘Nihilist Blues’ from 2019 album ‘amo‘, saying that they had “ripped off one of their verses” from the song ‘Never Go Back’. He soon then corrected himself and told fans: “When I said Evanescence sued the band over ‘Nihilist Blues’, that wasn’t exactly true! Our managers just exchanged words and we offered them song writing credits”.

Now, speaking to NME for this week’s edition of Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells, Lee has elaborated on what really happened.

“Oli and I talked about that after that interview,” Lee told NME. “Maybe it came out in a little bit of a sensational way, because the real story to me is so much more powerful and cool. On the internet, people were talking about that part of the song sounding extremely close to a melody in one of our songs.

“They then contacted us and said: ‘We want to make this right’, and offered me a writing a credit which I wasn’t even asking for. Have you ever heard of such a thing?! It made me respect them more and go and listen to all their music which my drummer [Will Hunt] had already turned me onto earlier because he’s a big fan. That conversation ended with us saying we should collaborate sometime.”

Speaking of the experience of working together on the ‘Survival Horror’ track, Lee told NME: “At the time, I was feeling stuck in my own music so to be given the opportunity to be part of something beautiful and have it be finished in a week, I needed that to help un-stick myself. The collaboration felt like this secret thing I wasn’t supposed to be doing, which is how music feels when I’m doing my best work.

“When I was writing some of our debut album ‘Fallen’, I would stay up late with headphones on a school night banging on a keyboard and it felt like this extra time. I write a lot at night because the whole world is sleeping and it feels like my secret thing I’m not supposed to be doing as opposed to a job.”

Evanescence’s new album, ‘The Bitter Truth’, is released March 26 via Sony Germany/RCA UK.

Having achieved a surprise recent Number One album with ‘Post Human: Survival Horror‘, Bring Me The Horizon are currently gearing up for a UK arena tour and working on “emotional” new material with parts two and three of the ‘Post Human’ project on the way.

“Part one was very heavy and quite dark. For me, it all feels like a very low-frequency energy. It took a lot out of me and I don’t think I could do it again – not straight away, anyway. The next record is going to be emotional in a different way, it just has to be. ‘Emotional’ is the word, with higher emotions. Not necessarily happier.”

“‘Survival Horror’ was a call to arms record that didn’t necessarily answer any questions. It was just gathering people who felt anxious, angry and paranoid. This second record should be about trying to answer those questions – what do we do to feel better? What do we do to make things right?”

Sykes added: “Creatively, it’s great because it means anything we can happen and we can go anywhere we want.”