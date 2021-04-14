Evanescence and Within Temptation have rescheduled the UK and European leg of their co-headline ‘Worlds Collide Tour’ due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The bands will now kick off their tour in Leipzig, Germany on March 16, 2022 with other shows in countries including France and Italy. They will then head to play UK arenas in Leeds, London, Glasgow and Birmingham on April 4, 5, 7 and 8, respectively.

Tickets will remain valid and the remainder are on sale now.

Evanescence and Within Temptation’s 2022 UK and European tour dates:

MARCH

Wednesday 16 – LEIPZIG Arena (Germany)

Thursday 17 – BERLIN Velodrome (Germany)

Friday 18 – GLIWICE Arena (Poland)

Sunday 20 – BRUSSELS Palais 12 (Belgium)

Monday 21 – BRUSSELS Palais 12 (Belgium)

Wednesday 23 – DUSSELDORF Mitsubishi Electric HALLE (Germany)

Thursday 24 – ESCH SUR ALZETTE Rockhall (Luxembourg)

Saturday 26 – MUNICH Zenith (Germany)

Monday 28 – MILAN Forum (Italy)

Wednesday 30 – PARIS Accor Hotel Arena (France)

APRIL

Friday 1 – HAMBURG Sporthalle (Germany)

Monday 4 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Tuesday 5 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 7 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Friday 8 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

Monday 11 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

Tuesday 12 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

Wednesday 13 – FRANKFURT Festhalle (Germany)

Friday 15 – ZURICH Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

Evanescence released their first album in a decade, ‘The Bitter Truth‘, in March, while Within Temptation’s last album was 2019’s ‘Resist’.

NME spoke to Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee for Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! last month. The singer opened up about sexism in the music industry, saying that men often thought she did not write the material.

“It was mostly about not having faith put in me as a writer from certain people around me back then, and I had to say: ‘I’m not a puppet. This is my art’. I had to fight that fight longer that I should,” she explained.

“I’ve gotta be honest, I always felt it had to do with being a woman – and I don’t say that about stuff very often, because I don’t want it to be an issue. But it was assumed the men around me were doing the creation work and I was the one selling it to you.”