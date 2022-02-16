Evanescence and Within Temptation have been forced to reschedule their upcoming UK and European tour once again.

The two bands had initially been due to head out on the ‘Worlds Collide’ tour back in 2020, but the tour has been postponed a number of times since due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited gigs were then set to finally kick off next month, but Evanescence and Within Temptation have announced today (February 16) that the shows will now take place in November and December.

“As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking place in March and April. However – a lot of countries still have restrictions in place, and we are forced to make a decision right now for logistical reasons,” the bands said in a joint statement.

“We are aware that many fans are preparing to make their plans to attend the shows, some of which involve travel, and given the uncertainty as to exactly when certain countries will lift their restrictions, we are left with no choice but to reschedule the tour, hopefully for the final time.”

All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same – you can find out more information about the tour here, and see the rescheduled dates below.

NOVEMBER 2022

9 – Olympiahalle, Munich, DE (tickets valid from original April 15 show)

10 – Mediolanum Forum Milan, Milan, IT (tickets valid from original April 14 show)

12 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland(tickets valid from original April 12th show)

14 – The O2, London (tickets valid from original April 7)

15 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham (tickets valid from original May 1 show)

17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (tickets valid from original April 28 show)

19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds (tickets valid from original April 30 show)

21 – Palais, Brussels, BE (tickets valid from original April 4 show)

22 – Palais, Brussels, BE (tickets valid from original April 24 show)

23 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, DE (tickets valid from original April 11 show)

25 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, DE (tickets valid from original April 20 show)

27 – Accor hotels Arena, Paris, FR (tickets valid from original April 5 show)

29 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL (tickets valid from original April 21 show)

30 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL (tickets valid from original April 22 show)

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU (tickets valid from original April 26 show)

3 – Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, DE (tickets valid from original April 18 show)

5 – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, PL (tickets valid from the original Sept 20 show)

7 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, DE (tickets valid from original April 17 show)

8 – Velodrom, Berlin, DE (tickets valid from original April 9 show)

Evanescence will play at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2022, which is being held in July at the Ohio State Reformatory, a disused prison which featured in The Shawshank Redemption.