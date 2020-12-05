Evanescence announce release date for their first album in a decade

After almost a year of suspense and anticipation, Evanescence have finally announced the release date for their new album, ‘The Bitter Truth’.

The forthcoming record — which arrives on March 26, 2021 — will mark the band’s first album of original material in nearly ten years, following the release of 2011’s self-titled offering.

Our first album of original music in almost a decade, ’The Bitter Truth’ is available for pre-order now! Get “Yeah Right,” “Use My Voice,” “The Game Is Over,” and “Wasted On You” instantly when you pre-order. https://t.co/P3y03Cyn6x pic.twitter.com/pLd8fqIgEZ — Evanescence (@evanescence) December 4, 2020

To mark the album’s announcement, Evanescence have released a new single, ‘Yeah Right’, a hard rock number with an industrial edge offering insights into the band’s lengthy tenure in the music industry.

Listen to ‘Yeah Right’ below:

The song follows the release of three other singles lifted from ‘The Bitter Truth’: ‘Wasted On You’, ‘The Game Is Over’ and ‘Use My Voice’.

The latter single was a collaboration between Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen and more.

Elsewhere, Lee collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on their latest EP, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror‘. The Evanescence frontwoman appeared on the track ‘One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March To Your Death’, which she also co-wrote.

Back in June, while preparing the upcoming album and staggering the release of its singles, Evanescence shared a stripped-back cover of Bananarama’s ‘Cruel Summer’.

Speaking last month to Rolling Stone, Lee discussed having to produce ‘The Bitter Truth’ during the pandemic, saying “I’ve had to buckle down and focus.”

“Even on the days that I don’t want to, I come out here and I go, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s finish the album.'”