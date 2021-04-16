Evanescence to hold livestream concert hosted by Alice Cooper

Evanescence are set to hold a new livestream concert that will be hosted by rock icon Alice Cooper.

The band released their latest album ‘The Bitter Truth’ last month (March 26), marking their first record of new material in a decade.

Now, the group will perform tracks from that album and from across their back catalogue at the new virtual gig. Taking place on May 13, the show – dubbed ‘Driven To Perform’ – will kick off at 9pm ET (2am BST, May 14) and will be free to stream.

Evanescence will be supported by the winner of a battle of the bands-style competition. Three groups are in the running to claim the spot, including Suspect208 – the band formed by the sons of Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

To be in with a chance of winning, the competing bands had to perform a cover of Alice Cooper’s 1971 song ‘Under My Wheels’. Also hoping to secure the slot are Columbus, Ohio’s South Of Eden and Illinois’ Ashland.

In a press release, Cooper said: “This garage band contest and the concept of being ‘Driven to Perform’ strike a chord with me because I started out in the music business really young.

“I began my career the same way so many of these bands did. I was driven to someday get up on stage and perform. It is in garages across the country that so many musicians find their sound and get their start.”

Meanwhile, Evanescence postponed their UK and European tour to 2022 earlier this week. The band will now bring the co-headlining run with Within Temptation to the UK next April, hitting up arenas in Leeds, London, Glasgow and Birmingham.