Evanescence postpone remaining tour dates after crew members test positive for COVID

Evanescence have postponed the remainder of their 2021 tour dates after members of their touring crew tested positive for COVID.

The rock outfit were set to play five more US shows as part of their tour with Halestorm, in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Newark, Camden and Worcester, but have pushed these back to January next year.

“We’re going to have to pick up these last few shows in January. We’ve done everything we could to try and make it work but with multiple positive Covid tests in our touring party it just wouldn’t be right to continue the show schedule as is,” the band wrote on social media.

“All the bands and crews have been so diligent with every precaution to keep this from happening but this virus is a real bitch! We are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe, we are very grateful for that.”

The band first announced they’d be postponing just one show in Cincinnati, before making the call on the remaining tour dates.

Evanescence will also be touring Europe and the UK throughout March and April next year, for a co-headline stint with Within Temptation. That tour was initially scheduled for 2020, but was postponed twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outfit released their latest album ‘The Bitter Truth’ in March of this year, marking their first LP in a decade. It featured singles ‘Better Without You’, ‘Wasted On You’ and ‘Yeah Right’, among others.

Evanescence’s rescheduled 2022 tour dates are:

JANUARY

14 – Cincinnati, Heritage Bank Centre

16 – Camden, BB&T Pavilion

17 – Pittsburgh, Peterson Events Centre

20 – Worcester, DCU Centre

21 – Newark, Prudential Centre