Evanescence release new album cut, ‘Better Without You’

Evanescence have dropped a new single, ‘Better Without You’, lifted from their forthcoming studio album.
Released yesterday (March 5), the track is the third official single lifted from the band’s upcoming album, ‘The Bitter Truth’, due out March 26. Upon its release, it will mark the Arkansas rock outfit’s first album of all-new music in a decade.
‘Better Without You’ sees vocalist Amy Lee’s project a fierce performance of unapologetic independence on top of some gruelling guitar riffs.
Listen to it below:
The new single follows on from previous releases ‘Use My Voice’ with Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen among others, ‘Wasted On You’ which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and ‘Yeah Right’, released to coincide with the new album announcement.
Evanescence also announced a tour of the UK and Europe in support of ‘The Bitter Truth’, set to begin this September. Full dates are listed below.
Evanescence 2021 tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday 8 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich
Thursday 9 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum Milan
Saturday 11 – Berlin, Velodrom
Sunday 12 – Gilwice, Arena Gilwice
Tuesday 14 –Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Wednesday 15 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
Friday 17 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Saturday 18 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Monday 20 – Paris, Accorhotels Arena
Tuesday 21 – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Wednesday 22 – Muinch, Zenith
Friday 24 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal
Sunday 26 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
Monday 27 – Brussels, Palais 12
Tuesday 28 – Brussels, Palais 12
Thursday 30 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena
OCTOBER
Friday 1 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sunday 3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Monday 4 – London, The O2
Thursday 7 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre