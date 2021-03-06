Evanescence release new album cut, ‘Better Without You’

Evanescence have dropped a new single, ‘Better Without You’, lifted from their forthcoming studio album.

Released yesterday (March 5), the track is the third official single lifted from the band’s upcoming album, ‘The Bitter Truth’, due out March 26. Upon its release, it will mark the Arkansas rock outfit’s first album of all-new music in a decade.

‘Better Without You’ sees vocalist Amy Lee’s project a fierce performance of unapologetic independence on top of some gruelling guitar riffs.

Listen to it below:

The new single follows on from previous releases ‘Use My Voice’ with Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen among others, ‘Wasted On You’ which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and ‘Yeah Right’, released to coincide with the new album announcement.

Evanescence also announced a tour of the UK and Europe in support of ‘The Bitter Truth’, set to begin this September. Full dates are listed below.

Evanescence 2021 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 8 – Zurich, Hallenstadion Zurich

Thursday 9 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum Milan

Saturday 11 – Berlin, Velodrom

Sunday 12 – Gilwice, Arena Gilwice

Tuesday 14 –Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Wednesday 15 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

Friday 17 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Saturday 18 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Monday 20 – Paris, Accorhotels Arena

Tuesday 21 – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Wednesday 22 – Muinch, Zenith

Friday 24 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal

Sunday 26 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

Monday 27 – Brussels, Palais 12

Tuesday 28 – Brussels, Palais 12

Thursday 30 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday 3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Monday 4 – London, The O2

Thursday 7 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre