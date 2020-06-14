Evanescence‘s Amy Lee and Troy McLawhorn have recorded a somber take on Bananarama‘s classic hit ‘Cruel Summer’.

After originally being released as a standalone single in 1983, ‘Cruel Summer’ was later included on Bananarama’s self-titled second album. The track gained new popularity after its inclusion in the 1984 film The Karate Kid, hitting the top ten in both the UK and US.

Now Evanescence have joined the long list of acts to cover the track, including Ace of Base, this time with a socially distanced rendition featuring Lee on piano and vocals and McLawhorn on guitar.

Watch the performance via Magenta Musik 360 on YouTube below.

At the end of the clip, Lee turns to the camera and says: “I don’t know about you guys, but so many songs have seemed to take on a new and deeper meaning during this time – and that’s one of those for me.

“We can’t wait to play live in the flesh for you again, but until then, stay safe, be well, and take care.”

Evanescence are currently preparing to release their new studio album ‘The Bitter Truth’, with no release date set yet – though the band have shared first single ‘Wasted On You’.

Speaking to Music Week, Lee said that the band wanted to get “back to rocking” following 2017’s ‘Synthesis’, a selection of orchestral and electronic reworkings of old material alongside two new tracks.

“I don’t want to say our new album is stripped back, because it’s not — it’s big, powerful and luscious,” she explained. “But we haven’t done any orchestra parts on any of the new songs, and that’s not because we couldn’t get together with one because of the pandemic.”