Evanescence share trippy new video for ‘The Game Is Over’

Evanescence have shared a music video for new single ‘The Game Is Over’.
The freaky visual for their latest release, which follows ‘Wasted On You’ from earlier this year, is directed by P.R. Brown, who has previously created music videos for Green Day, Slipknot, My Chemical Romance, and more.
The video features the band’s faces being distorted and blurred, and appears to have been recorded during lockdown, with each member filmed separately.
In a press release for ‘The Game Is Over’, singer Amy Lee said: “This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.”
Lee added that the track represents “a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside–not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore” as well as “a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.”
Watch the video for ‘The Game Is Over’ below:
Evanescence are currently preparing to release their new studio album ‘The Bitter Truth’, with no official release date set yet.
The band will be touring live next year on the Worlds Collide Tour – see the full details below.
SEPTEMBER 2021
8 – Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich
9 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan
11 – Berlin, DE, Velodrom
12 – Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice
14 – Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
15 – Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena
17 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
18 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
20 – Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena
21 – Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
22 – Munich, DE, Zenith
24 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal
26 – Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle
27 – Brussels, BE, Palais 12
28 – Brussels, BE, Palais 12
30 – Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena
OCTOBER 2021
1 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
3 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
4 – London, UK, The O2
7 – Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre
Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.