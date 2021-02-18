Eve Hewson on her teenage Kings Of Leon obsession: “We got kicked out of a few after parties”

Eve Hewson has discussed her teenage obsession with Kings Of Leon when they toured with her father’s band U2.

The actor, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, spoke to NME about being called a “stalker” of the Tennessee band in her younger years.

“Did they say that I was a stalker?! Here’s the thing, they used to drop mine and my sister’s names in interviews back in the day and it used to piss off my mum and dad a lot, so I should really get them back!” Hewson said.

“They used to tour with U2 when I was 13 and my sister was 15. We obviously had a huge crush on them, but they were 18 so we just sort of ran after them and got kicked out of a few after parties!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hewson discussed her brother Elijah’s band Inhaler. “Their best [show] was at the Roxy – when they were supporting Blossoms in LA. I’ve never seen my brother like that, he was on fire,” Hewson said.

“I was crying. I brought all my friends, and I was saying: ‘Wait until you see my brother, he’s so incredible on stage.’ They’re going, ‘I’m sure you’re just being biased.’ And they came on and they looked at me like, ‘What is going on, this is unbelievable!’”

Hewson can currently be seen in Netflix‘s new psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes, which debuted yesterday (February 17).

Last week, meanwhile, Kings Of Leon shared rollicking new single ‘Echoing’ from their forthcoming eighth album ‘When You See Yourself’.