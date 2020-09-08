Eve says she was “devastated” after Dr. Dre dropped her from Aftermath

Eve has recalled being dropped by Dr. Dre and his label Aftermath after they signed Eminem in March 1998.

The rapper was speaking on the new BET series The Ruff Ryders Chronicles, a documentary that is exploring the history of the titular record label and collective.

Speaking about her early years as a professional rapper, Eve recalled how she was invited to fly out to LA to record a demo that eventually came to Dre’s attention. She later signed to Dre’s label Aftermath Entertainment and even worked with Dre in the studio, but their working relationship soon came to an abrupt halt around the time that Eminem signed with Aftermath in 1998.

“I remember that when I was working with Dre, Eminem did get signed,” Eve recalled in the interview (you can watch her talking about this period at the 4:40 mark in the below clip).

“I would literally show up to studio sessions that I wasn’t supposed to be at where I knew Dre was gonna be and be like: ‘So, when am I recording? When are you gonna put me in a song? What’s going on?’

“I think he got sick of that and then I got dropped eight months later…”

Eve added: “It wasn’t too long after Eminem was signed that I got dropped from Aftermath, and I was devastated. I had to go back home, back to my mom’s house — I had to get back on the bus… it humbled me.”

Last week, Eminem’s guest feature on Big Sean’s ‘Friday Night Cypher’ was released.