The global events sector is set to join forces on September 30 for a Global Day of Action after facing immense hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new initiative will see music venues and events professionals from over 25 countries coming together to mark a new and wider phase of the #WeMakeEvents campaign.

While the majority of live events organisers have had no income since March, the latest day of action aims to alert governments across the globe to the financial ruin that the sector faces without their support.

According to an official release, the day of action will see shafts of white light being beamed into the sky, with each one reflecting potential job losses. Other venues will also be illuminated in red with the hashtag #WeMakeEvents to reflect the red alert crisis.

Empty venues will also be highlighted through the use of projections, with images of what would have been taking place inside them displayed on the side.

A series of other creative and art installations is similarly set to reflect the number of events professionals who are out of work or could be facing imminent unemployment.

You can find out more information on the scheme here.

This comes after a wave of backlash from the UK music and nightlife industry to what they called a clear “lack of support” from the government, after one MP claimed that it “doesn’t make sense” to keep supporting the sector through the pandemic as furlough comes to an end.

A new job support scheme unveiled last week will see the government topping up the pay packets of employed workers for next six months, but it is feared that nighttime workers will be left in the cold – with many still in unemployment after nightclubs and music venues were forced to shut their doors as a result of the pandemic. Bosses from the live music sector criticised the scheme for ignoring their needs, with the industry largely unable to reopen and claiming they perilously “face a crisis which is not of its own making”.

The latest day of action comes after music crews marched in Manchester last month to demand action from the government. They warned that over 100,000 jobs could be lost in the events industry if government support is not received.