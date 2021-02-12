Ever fallen in love at a venue? Share your #VenueValentines this weekend

To mark Valentine’s Day this weekend and celebrate the UK’s many great gig spaces, music fans are being asked to share their love stories from venues.

The Music Venue Trust want you to take to social media to share your #VenueValentines stories – whether they’re about a loved one or just an artist you fell for.

Announcing the campaign, a MVT spokesperson said: “Did you meet your partner at a gig? Did you fall head over heels for your favourite band in a Grassroots Music Venue? Did you bond with your best friend in the moshpit?

“Venues are more than just a place where bands perform: they create communities and form the backdrop for so many valued social interactions and shared life experiences. With venues still closed, Music Venue Trust want to celebrate the country’s music venues and the huge impact they have had on people’s lives.”

To take part, all you need to do is post a picture on social media with the hashtag #VenueValentine, share your venue love story and tag the venue where it took place.

Did you meet your partner at a venue? Did you fall in love with your favourite band or meet your BFF at a gig? Spread the love this weekend by sharing your pics & stories with the hashtag #VenueValentine. Don’t forget to tag the venue in your posts! 💘 pic.twitter.com/lIf6yxGu3R — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) February 12, 2021

To kick things off, a few people have already shared their #VenueValentines stories – with Music Venue Trust bosses and happy couple Mark Davyd and Beverley Whitrick sharing their tale of meeting at the legendary Tunbridge Wells Forum, as well a DJ Huw Stephens and his wife Sara telling of their first encounter at Wales’ Clwb Ifor Bach.

MVT's CEO and Strategic Director, @markdavyd and Beverley Whitrick have shared their #VenueValentine. Here's to @twforum, where history was made! 🎊 Who's your #VenueValentine? 💘 pic.twitter.com/E0RaFJOVCl — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) February 12, 2021

We've loved hearing all your #venuevalentine stories! A familiar face to add to the list is @huwstephens who met his lovely wife Sara at Clwb in 2004! "It was a busy Saturday night on the bottom floor. Clwb will always be special to us for this reason!" pic.twitter.com/TvLTaJaqaq — Clwb Ifor Bach (@ClwbIforBach) February 12, 2021

I've fallen in love with so many bands @SugarmillStoke over the years. A magical experience. The last time was @work1ngmensclub in Feb 2020 😍 What this gig means to me has grown hugely over the last year. It was my last before, well, you know what struck 😷#VenueValentine https://t.co/MJ65clu6zt pic.twitter.com/DO0WRYMpVE — Jamie Summerfield (@jvictor7) February 12, 2021

With the future of live music in doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is predicted that smaller gigs at grassroots music venues will be able to return sooner than larger shows and festivals. A number of UK music venues are set to trial a new system of digital “health passports” in a bid to reopen live gigs safely.

Meanwhile, last month saw 13 more UK grassroots music venues saved from imminent and critical risk of closure, buying them some safety until gigs can hopefully return safely this Spring.

Visit here to help or donate to the #SaveOurVenues campaign.