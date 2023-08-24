EVERGLOW announce 2023 ‘All My Girls’ US tour

K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have announced their 2023 ‘All My Girls’ US tour, which will take place in November.

Announced today (August 24), EVERGLOW’s upcoming ‘All My Girls’ tour will feature 10 shows across the US later this year. It will kick off at the College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut on November 1.

Following which, the girl group will hold concerts in New York, Atlanta, St. Petersburg, Louisville and more over the rest of the month. EVERGLOW will wrap up their upcoming US tour with two shows in California on November 20 and 22.

Advertisement

Tickets to EVERGLOW’s 2023 ‘All My Girls’ US tour are set to go on sale September 5 at 8am PDT. More details about ticket sales are expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

The dates for EVERGLOW’s 2023 ‘All My Girls’ US tour are:

NOVEMBER

01: New Haven, Connecticut, College Street Music Hall

03: New York, New York, Kings Theatre

06: Atlanta, Georgia, Tabernacle

08: Washington D.C, Warner Theatre

10: St. Petersburg, Florida, Mahaffey Theater

13: Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville Palace

15: Chicago, Illinois, Patio Theater

17: Denver, Colorado, Fillmore Auditorium

20: San Francisco, California, The Warfield

22: Los Angeles, California, The Wiltern

[📢EVERGLOW NOTICE]

2023 EVERGLOW US TOUR [ALL MY GIRLS] Calling #FOREVER!

Stand in line! Your girls are heading to you🇺🇸 Tickets open September 5, 2023, 8 AM PDT! 🎫🎟️

Check back later on▶️ https://t.co/c3UnfrNr2x#EVERGLOW #에버글로우#ALL_MY_GIRLS_IN_US pic.twitter.com/2q1GEfANkj — EVERGLOW OFFICIAL (@EVERGLOW_STAFF) August 24, 2023

EVERGLOW’s 2023 ‘All My Girls’ US tour is in support of their new single album of the same name, which was led but the single ‘Slay’. The project was released nearly two years after their last comeback, the mini-album ‘Return Of The Girl’ in December 2021.